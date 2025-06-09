Khalsa keeps finals mentality alive

Source: Bulafm / Facebook

Guru Nanak Khalsa College are heading into their first-ever Deans U17 national quarterfinal with the same mindset they’ve carried all season, every game is a final.

Team manager Ana Maria Raiaki said nothing changes heading into the national stage after their shock playoff victory over Queen Victoria School in Suva.

“We’ve treated every match like it’s a final, and the quarterfinal will be no different. Whatever we achieved this week stays here in Suva, now it’s all about the next step.”

It’s a major milestone for the Labasa-based school, who had never before travelled to the capital for a playoff, let alone knocked out a rugby powerhouse like QVS.

Underdogs on paper but full of belief, Khalsa never let reputations get in their way.

“We didn’t see QVS as unreachable. We came with a goal to beat them here, and we thank the Lord for His strength, with Him, all things are possible.”

Now, with a dream run still alive, Khalsa will look to carry that same faith and fighting spirit into the biggest game in their school’s rugby history.

The Vodafone Deans national quarterfinals will be held next Saturday at Kings Charles Park in Nadi and Churchill Park in Lautoka.

