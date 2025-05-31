Ikanivere says team is confident heading into final clash

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere says the team is aiming for a major breakthrough as they gear up for their final match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

A win against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane, Australia tonight will mark a significant milestone for the Drua – their first-ever back-to-back victory and first triumph on foreign soil.

The team heads into the clash with a strong momentum and Ikanivere says the players are united, motivated and determined to finish the season on a high.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last game for this season, the boys want to end on a good note and this will give us a good baseline to start next year.”

Securing a win away from home will make the occasion even more special for the Drua.

Ikanivere acknowledges the Queensland Reds will be a formidable challenge, fully expected to come out firing in front of their home crowd -but the Drua are ready to match that intensity and more.

Tonight’s clash will start at 9.35pm and will be LIVE on FBC Sports.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.