Govind Park reopens with vision for bigger things ahead

Govind Park’s reopening marks a new chapter for Ba’s sports scene and signals broader goals for community and economic growth.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa said the stadium’s redevelopment was part of a national plan to use sport as a tool for unity, health, and pride.

“This development is a part of a bigger vision, one where sport is no longer seen as just entertainment, but as a driver of health, unity, economic activity, and national pride.”

Nalumisa said this was not just about entertainment but creating economic activity and national pride through sports.

He added talks are underway to host Drua trial games or matches at Govind Park, boosting its profile further.

The stadium, out of action since Cyclone Winston in 2016, will host its first official game this Saturday when Ba takes on Suva in the Skipper Cup.

Nalumisa expects the reopening to bring jobs, tourism, and a stronger sense of pride to the region.

