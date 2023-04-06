Extra support for Girmit golf

A whopping $40,000 in total prize pool is up for grabs in the Extra Girmit Golf tournament, which starts tomorrow.

The 36-hole event has attracted a $30,000 sponsorship from Extra Supermarket and event organizer Ganesh Chand, says they are pleased to note that Extra Supermarket has once again stepped in to become the premier sponsor in 2023 as they also sponsored the event in 2022.

Chand says this continued support from Extra has been critical in organizing this high-powered golf event in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that sports in Fiji can only grow when there is individual and corporate sponsorship and the generosity of Extra helps them tremendously.

Extra Supermarket Managing Director Kavishay Abhimannu says his company is proud and happy to sponsor the event, which comes a prelude to the Girmit Day celebrations to be held in May.

Players can register through [email protected] for the Suva games or [email protected] for Lautoka games.

The top 10 players from each grade from Lautoka would be brought to Suva for the second day of competition.

The tournament starts tomorrow in Suva and Lautoka and concludes on Saturday at the Fiji Golf Club.