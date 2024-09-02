Transition period at Man United not an excuse, says Ten Hag

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester United are in a transition period, as well as dealing with injuries, but this cannot be used as an excuse, manager Erik ten Hag said on Thursday.

Ten Hag’s side, who are still without the injured Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw, have lost their two most recent Premier League games, including a 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool, but the manager is ignoring the criticism.

Despite the poor results, the manager says that the team is going in the right direction.

Ten Hag was asked about recent comments made by former United player Cristiano Ronaldo that a Manchester United manager cannot say they are not going to fight to win the league title or the Champions League.

The Dutchman preferred to focus on Ronaldo’s other comments where he said the club needs time to rebuild.

The manager said that neither forward Hojlund or defender Shaw were available for the trip to Southampton. Both players have yet to make an appearance this season through injury, but are progressing well.

Midfielder Manuel Ugarte, however, could make his debut after signing from Paris St Germain on deadline day, despite only returning from international duty with Uruguay on Thursday.

United are 14th in the standings on three points while Southampton are second from bottom and yet to win a point this season.