Rewa wins IDC after 15 years

Stratum Construction Rewa has ended its 15-year FMF Inter District Championship title drought after beating home side RC Manubhai Ba 1-0 at 4R Stadium, Govind Park, today.

The Delta Tigers, who last won the IDC in 2010 with the likes of Marika Rodu, Epeli Saukuru, Archie Watkins, and James Naka, silenced the 13,000 fans with a memorable win.

It was the sixth IDC final clash between the two sides in the 87-year history of the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Out of the six IDC finals the two sides have now played, Rewa has won four and Ba two.

It also means that Rewa has now claimed its 10th IDC title, while Ba, which has lifted the trophy on 25 occasions, has now lost 19 finals.

Etonia Dogalau missed a golden opportunity in the 20th minute when Rewa keeper James Do’oro came off his line, leaving the goal unattended. Dogalau’s attempt, however, failed to hit the target.

Samuela Kautoga, Setareki Hughes, and John Orobulu could have put the visitors in front but missed their chances.

Ba’s Nabil Begg, Penisoni Tirau, Ryan Naresh, and Vilitati Kautoga couldn’t find the breakthrough, with Do’oro repeatedly coming to Rewa’s rescue.

The Delta Tigers’ goalkeeper was on fire in the final.

Rewa was dealt a major blow in the 62nd minute when Kavaia Rawaqa was shown a red card, having already been booked with a yellow 11 minutes earlier.

However, just 13 minutes later, Patrick Joseph put the Delta Tigers in the lead with a penalty after substitute Asivorosi Rabo was tackled inside the box.

In the 80th minute, Ba lost defender Praneel Naidu, who also received a red card after being booked twice.

Ba and Rewa first met in a tournament final in 1938, and later in 1947, 1976, 2001, and 2004.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.