NZ to host 2024 FANCA tournament

[Source: FANCA Federation/Facebook]

New Zealand has won the bid to host the 2024 Fiji Australia New Zealand and Canada Muslim sports tournament.

This has been confirmed by FANCA where Canada has also been confirmed to host in 2026.

The event which happens every two years draws in the Fijian Muslim community from four different countries.

FANCA president, Mohammed Yusuf says the tournament has come a long way and they are hopeful of what the future holds.

“The first tournament was held in Canada in 1997, of course, the silver jubilee in 1995 created this movement and thoughts were that we invitre our brothers who have served in various districts and have moved away, they’ll come every two years and be part of the whole reunion.”

The football tournament has begun today at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

There will be live radio commentary of the main matches as well as the final on Mirchi FM.