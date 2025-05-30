Nalaubu's late strike secures draw for Navua

Sairusi Nalaubu emerged as Navua’s hero, securing a dramatic injury time equalizer to snatch a 1-1 draw against Lautoka on Day One of the Bic Fiji FACT.

The first half concluded goalless, with both teams unable to break the deadlock.

The second half, however, brought more intensity.

Navua initiated with two quick, close-range attacks but were unfortunate not to capitalize on their opportunities.

Lautoka, undeterred, launched their own offensive.

In the 57th minute, Shazil Ali made a decisive run down the right flank, delivering a precise through pass to Saula Waqa.

Waqa’s initial shot was bravely saved by Navua goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi, but the rebound fell kindly for Waqa, who made no mistake in slotting it home, giving the Blues a 1-0 lead.

Just as Lautoka seemed poised for victory, Navua found a dramatic equalizer in the 95th minute through Sairusi Nalaubu.

The former Lautoka striker, with the help of Filipe Baravilala, displayed clever footwork, maneuvering the ball before striking it cleanly from directly in front of the goal, ensuring both teams walked away with a point.

