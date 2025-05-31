Malakai Singh answers Nadi's call for FACT

Aidan Malakai Singh

New Zealand-based Aidan Malakai Singh answered Nadi FC’s call, eager to experience Fijian football firsthand.

The 19-year-old, born in Suva, left Fiji at age six.

He last visited in November 2024, a stay he described as wonderful.

However, this year, he strongly desired to play for Nadi FC.

Singh was approached by a New Zealand coach who asked if he could assist the Nadi team in this year’s FACT.

“Nadi New Zealand is such a big team in New Zealand, so I wanted to come and experience football in Fiji and be part of the Nadi legacy,”

The young player acknowledges the high expectations for fitness and speed required to chase long balls in Fiji’s football and hopes to make a significant impact for the Green Machines.

Singh added that he has always admired the Nadi team and hopes to secure a place in the squad by seizing this opportunity and proving his capabilities in Fiji.

Nadi plays Labasa at 4 pm today at the HFC Bank Stadium, Suva. Live commentary of the matches will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

