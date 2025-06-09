Labasa eyes strong finish at BOG

Labasa are through to the semifinals of the 2025 Extra Battle of the Giants after topping their group, but head coach Alvin Chand says the job is far from over.

While pleased with their performance over the first three days, Chand admits there’s one area that urgently needs polishing ahead of the knockout stage.

“One of the major areas we have to improve upon is the communication and making use of the opportunities created by our midfielders. So finishing is one of the areas that we will very closely work on in the training sessions next week.”

Chand credited the team’s supporters for lifting the players’ spirits and momentum throughout the tournament.

“I’d like to thank all the people who supported us throughout the three days of the tournament. Your cheers made the difference, and I’m expecting the same again next week. At the end of the tournament, you will be our 12th player on the field.”

Labasa will now turn their focus to the semifinals and final, which will be played this weekend at Subrail Park.

