Labasa beats Suva in Women's Super League

The Labasa football women’s side recorded their first win in the Digicel Women’s Super League.

After their loss to Ba in round one, the Northerners bounced back to winning ways defeating Suva 2-nil in round two at the ANZ Stadium.

Sofi Diyalowai drew first blood 22 minutes into the first half while Vitorina Veikoso added the winner in the 65th minute.

Coach Arthur Simmons says they had to make some changes to come out victors against the Suva side.

“We started to drop the players who weren’t coming for training. As you can see we got a new bunch of girls, a lot of the first timers they played today and they stood up to the test.”

Labasa now diverts their focus to Tailevu Natasiri who they will play in round three while Suva plays Rewa.