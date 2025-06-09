Iran hold Belgium to goalless draw

Ten-man Belgium was held to a 0-0 draw by Iran in their World Cup Group G match in Los Angeles on Sunday as they failed to break through Iran’s resilient defence.

Boosted by an LA ⁠crowd largely in their corner, Iran repelled waves of attacks to share the points, with keeper Alireza Beiranvand making seven saves on a mostly sunny day in Southern California.

In a frustrating game where they dominated possession, ⁠Belgium were reduced to 10 men after Nathan Ngoy was shown a red card for hauling down Mehdi Taremi, ⁠who was through on goal, in the second half.

Iran has two points and ⁠will next face Egypt in Seattle on Saturday, while Belgium, also ⁠on two points, plays New Zealand in Vancouver.