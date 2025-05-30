Hosts Suva and Labasa share points in stalemate

Hosts Suva and Labasa concluded Day One of the Bic Fiji FACT with a nil-all draw, adding another stalemate to the opening day’s results.

The tightly contested match at the HFC Bank Stadium saw both teams prioritize strategic build-up plays and resilient defending.

The game was characterized by moments of intense play and unfortunately, also saw a few injury concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite their efforts, neither side managed to find the back of the net, ultimately sharing the points.

With Day One now complete, anticipation is rapidly building for Day Two, which promises crucial matches as teams look to secure vital points in the early stages of the competition.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.