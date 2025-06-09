Fiji U16 loses to hosts Samoa

Source: OFC

Fiji’s U-16 women’s team suffered a 4-0 defeat to host nation Samoa in the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship, a loss that puts Samoa into the semi-finals.

From the start, Samoa controlled the game and dictated the pace, with Fiji struggling to keep possession and create any real attack.

A goalkeeping error in the 36th minute from a free kick allowed Samoa to score the first goal.

Article continues after advertisement

Samoa added to their lead in the second half with goals in the 58th and 70th minutes.

The final goal came in the last minute from a long-range shot that will be a contender for goal of the tournament.

Now, Fiji’s hopes for a semi-final spot rest on their final group match against New Caledonia on Thursday.

Fiji needs only a draw to advance, while New Caledonia must win.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.