FANCA kicks off today

Hundreds of football enthusiasts gathered at the Sofitel in Nadi last night to launch the silver jubilee of the Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and American FANCA Muslim Football tournament.

The tournament was first held in 1997 to keep the heritage and culture of Fijian Indians alive.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that the event is an attempt to keep Muslims of Fijian Indian descent connected to Fiji.

“So by you coming to Fiji, you’re, of course, reconnecting with the country of your birth or the country where your parents or grandparents or great grandparents were born, but you’re also keeping the language alive, which is unique and is something that you should cherish.”

The banquet last night was part of a series of events organized around the main football tournament, which will celebrate FANCA’s silver jubilee over the next few days.

The matches start today and there will be live radio commentaries of the main matches as well as the final on Mirchi FM.