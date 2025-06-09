Dunn credits team effort as Navua book semifinal spot

[Source: File]

Navua FC midfielder Thomas Dunn has praised the collective effort of his teammates after their 2–0 win over Suva secured a place in the semifinals of the Fiji FACT.

Dunn said the victory was a reward for the team’s persistence throughout the tournament, following a mixed run of results in the group stage.

“I’d like to thank the Lord for giving us the strength and thank the boys for their hard work. It was a team effort, and the win feels really good.”

Navua had to regroup after losing their opening match before bouncing back with a draw and then sealing qualification with the win over Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

“We lost the first game, came back the second game and drew, and today we’re happy with the win. Hats off to the boys for the hard work.”

Dunn also highlighted the message from the coaching staff, saying belief and discipline were key to Navua’s turnaround.

Navua will now turn their attention to the semifinals, where they will face Lautoka FC.