Delai to officiate at FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Torika Delai [Source: FFA]

Fijian referee Torika Delai has been appointed to officiate at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025, becoming the second Fijian woman to achieve this honor.

Her appointment follows in the footsteps of Finau Vulivuli, who officiated at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2016.

Delai joins a panel of 18 referees and 36 assistant referees from 36 FIFA associations.

She will be the only referee from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) on the panel, officiating alongside Assistant Referee Allys Clipsham from New Zealand and Assistant Referee Natalia Lumukana from the Solomon Islands.

Rajesh Patel, President of the Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA), praised Delai’s hard work, stating that the association is incredibly proud of her and is sure she will make everyone proud.

Patel adds that Delai’s inclusion is a reminder of progress and opportunity in women’s football, and her career continues to inspire the next generation of Pacific female referees.

Earlier this year, Delai’s reputation was further cemented when she officiated an international friendly between the Matildas (Australia) and Slovenia in Perth.

