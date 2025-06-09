Fiji Young Kulas prepare for Samoa showdown

The Fiji U-16 women’s team will face host Samoa in their second match of the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship today.

Both teams are in good form, with Samoa beating New Caledonia 5-0 and Fiji winning against Tahiti 4-0.

Samoan captain Breanna Kitiona says playing at home is a special experience, especially with the support of family and friends in the stands.

She says it gives them extra motivation to do well in front of their passionate home crowd.

The Fiji side, coached by Marika Rodu, will need to be at their best to defeat the Samoans and climb higher in the standings.

The two side will play this afternoon at 2pm.

