Fiji FACT semis confirmed, Labasa remains focused

With the semi-finalists for the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT tournament now confirmed, the four qualified teams will have the next five days to fine-tune their strategies and address any weaknesses ahead of the knockout stage.

Navua, Labasa, Lautoka and Ba secured their places in the semi-finals following an exciting pool-stage competition at Subrail Park over the weekend.

Labasa head coach Alvin Chand acknowledged that reaching the final four was no easy feat and commended his players for their determination and hard work throughout the three-day tournament.

Chand said his side will use the coming days to review their performances, analyse their opponents and make the necessary adjustments as they prepare for a crucial semi-final clash.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s going to be a tough one. We have seen how Ba has been playing and they are looking good. We just want our fans to come out in numbers and support the team.”

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday, with hosts Labasa taking on Ba in what is expected to be a blockbuster encounter.

The second semi-final will kick off at 4.30pm, featuring Lautoka FC and Navua in another highly anticipated showdown.