Drua extends partnership with major sponsor

Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller and Shop N Save Executive Director Nisheel Deo Kisun at today's event.

The Fijian Drua have secured a major boost off the field, renewing their partnership with Shop N Save Supermarket for a further three years.

The renewed agreement will run through the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons and also confirms Shop N Save Supermarket’s continued role as the Naming Rights Sponsor of Super Rugby Pacific in Fiji, with the competition set to remain known locally as Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The extension reinforces Shop N Save’s long-standing support of the Drua and its confidence in both the Club’s growth and Super Rugby Pacific’s standing as one of the world’s premier professional rugby competitions.

Article continues after advertisement

A prominent member of the Drua sponsorship vuvale, Shop N Save has been a major partner since the Club’s early years in the competition.

Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller says the renewed partnership reflects the strong connection between the two organisations and their shared fan base.

“This partnership with Shop N Save Supermarket for the Fijian Drua, as well as Super Rugby Pacific as a competition, is extremely important to all of us. Drua fans are everyday customers of Shop N Save Supermarket and vice versa, and anyone walking into their stores in almost every town in Fiji can immediately see this partnership being brought to life. We’re proud of Shop N Save Supermarket’s continued investment in Fiji, including their fantastic new complex in Nausori. We look forward to working with Nisheel and the Shop N Save Supermarket Group over the next few years to bring new products and exciting promotions for our fans.”

Shop N Save Supermarket first came on board as a Fijian Drua sponsor in 2022 and has remained a major sponsor since, with a strong presence on the team’s matchday kit.

In 2023, the company became the Naming Rights Sponsor of Super Rugby Pacific in Fiji, becoming closely associated with the competition’s growing popularity across the country.

Shop N Save Executive Director Nisheel Deo Kisun says the renewal reflects the company’s belief in Fijian rugby and what the Drua represent nationally.

“Shop N Save Supermarket is proud to continue its partnership with the Fijian Drua for the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, both as the Official Supermarket of the Fijian Drua and the naming rights sponsor of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.”

As the Official Supermarket of the Fijian Drua, Shop N Save will continue to play a key role in match-day activations and fan-focused promotions, further strengthening the bond between the Club, its supporters and the wider community over the next three seasons.

Meanwhile, the Drua are currently gearing up for new season with pre-season matches against the Chiefs in New Zealand on the 30th of this month before they take on the Skipper Select team next month on the 6th at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.