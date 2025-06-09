Determination sees Naitasiri U20 through to Skipper Cup final

File Photo

Despite coming off to a slow start this season, Naitasiri under-20 head coach Dan Ligairi says his player’s determination is what brought them this far in the Skipper Cup competition.

The side secured a hard fought 17-12 win over Suva at Bidesi Park yesterday, which sees them face western powerhouse Nadi the final.

“Starting of the season was very hard for us, a lot of hiccups along the way which kept drawing us back but we keep pulling through. Then we reached the round robin, through to the quarter-finals and then the semi-finals.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that reaching the finals alongside their senior team is a special one for them, and are calling out their fans to rally behind the two team as they look to bring both trophies home.

Nadi is not a new opponent to Naitasiri, and while they respect the side, they will be going all out in their final this weekend.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.