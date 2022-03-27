Cricket
England suffer 10 wicket defeat by West Indies
March 28, 2022 5:00 am
England slumped to a chastening 10-wicket defeat early on the fourth day of the third Test to lose their series against West Indies 1-0.
After a dismal third day, England began 103-8, leading by just 10, and the hosts claimed the final two wickets within the first hour to have them all out for 120.
That set a target of just 28 and West Indies cantered to victory inside five overs to clinch the Richards-Botham trophy.
England has now lost four-Test series in a row – five if the unfinished India series in which Joe Root’s side trail 2-1 is included – and are winless in nine matches.
The defeat, which comes on the back of a humiliating 4-0 Ashes loss, leaves England bottom of the World Test Championship table.
It looks set to reignite intense debate about the state of the men’s Test team – aside at one of its’ lowest points in recent memory.
England has lost 11 of their past 17 Tests.