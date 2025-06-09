Bulikula players return home after valuable NRL Rise experience

Source : FNRL / Facebook

Five Fiji Bulikula players have returned home after participating in the NRL Rise Talent Invitational in Australia, bringing with them valuable lessons and experiences from the high-performance event.

The tournament, delivered through a partnership between PacificAus Sports, the NRL and NRLW, provided a platform for young Pacific athletes to showcase their skills and gain exposure to elite-level coaching and competition.

The Bulikula players adapted well to the intensity and professionalism of the environment, demonstrating discipline, resilience and a strong commitment to learning.

They embraced different coaching systems and terminologies and their performance reflected the growing potential of Fiji’s women’s rugby league.

The experience was a key milestone in their rugby league journey, helping to build confidence and expand their understanding of the game at a higher level.

The players are now back in Fiji, motivated and ready to apply what they’ve learned as the Bulikula continue to prepare for future international campaigns.

The tour also served as a valuable opportunity for the team’s coaching and support staff, contributing to ongoing development and strengthening of Fiji’s presence in the women’s game.

