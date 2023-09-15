Tuwai Boxing ready for third round

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Winston Hill will take on Dylan Archer, New Zealand’s undefeated boxer in the 69kg main bout in the Tuwai Boxing promotions PBC Oceania Regional Title next month.

Hill won his first title as a professional boxer in June defeating Jese Ravudi.

Hill says his training has been consistent the last few months and if the competition date had to be moved to this weekend, he would be ready more than ever to face his opponent.

“It’s no big deal for me, if Dylan Archer was to come in this weekend, Mai! Let’s go boy! Same time, ready to go for the extra 10 rounds so it does not matter, always ready to step in and defend that title or go for a big title.”

Hill understands his opponent’s strengths and adds that while he is ready to face one of New Zealand’s best, he is also ready to add another title to his name.

In the 53kg main supporting bout Binnu Singh will face Mathew Inapi from Papua New Guinea and Mikaele Ravalaca will face Thadius Katua in the supporting 59kg super featherweight bout.

Professional Boxing Commission of New Zealand has made an agreement with Tuwai Boxing Promotions that their new Oceania title fight between the Kiwi and Fijian boxers will be home and away every year.

This means it will give exposure to boxers, managers and officials to do their work in accordance and also gain experience.