Singh vows KO on former Fiji Bati

Boxer, James Singh.

In a fight that promises fireworks, Fiji’s heavyweight champion, James Singh, has issued a thunderous warning to his Australian-based opponent, Puna Rasaubale, vowing to knock him.

Singh says he is confident in his preparations, revealing that this training camp has been unlike any other with no injuries at all.

The buildup to this bout has seen both fighters exchange words, stoking the flames of anticipation among their respective fan bases in the main bout.

The Sigatoka-based boxer states he only has one mission.

“I’m not predicting I’m coming to knock him out this fight I’m going to knock him out.”

Singh took a few jabs at Puna’s last opponent, implying that it was an easy fight for the former Fiji Bati player.

However, he vows that this time will be different, asserting that he will demonstrate why he rightfully holds the heavyweight belt of Fiji.

“There’s a lot of negative comments against me that Puna was going to do this, Puna is going to do that but just like every other fight I faced before, they’re going to witness some good boxing.”

The South Pacific Boxing program will be held at Prince Charles Park next week.