Ratu ready to rock in heavyweight showdown

Senivalati Ratu

Fijian heavyweight Senivalati Ratu is locked in and ready to make a statement when he faces Larnce Clark at tomorrow’s Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Promotions “This Is Boxing” event at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

The 29-year-old from Malevu, Naviti in Yasawa has been grinding for weeks, channelling discipline and heart into his preparation for what he calls the biggest fight of his career.

Ratu says he’s not just stepping into the ring to compete—but to prove that Fijian boxers have what it takes to shine on any stage.

“It’s no fun losing, is there? If I was looking for a loss, I would’ve stayed out. I’m here to win.”

With the spotlight now fixed on him, Ratu aims to deliver a performance that will ignite the crowd and remind fans what Fijian fighting spirit looks like.

He is urging fans to come out in numbers and support not only the boxers but the promoters who have worked hard to put the event together.

Gates open at 3pm.

