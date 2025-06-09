Morini floors Ali

Sunny Morini from New Zealand won the NZPBC welterweight title after knocking out Fiji’s Mohammed Ali in the second round of their Stratum Construction Zeg Kings Boxing day fight.

Ali was no match for Morini and he failed to get to his feet during the count from the referee when a right from Morini landed on his cheek in the second round.

Ali was brought in on Thursday to replace Jese Ravudi.

He was cheered on by the crowd and landed some punches but Morini was just too strong for him.

In other results, Junior Abhay Chand went down to Isikeli Senidoko via a second round knockout, Andrew Maloney was awarded a TKO win against Pawan Kumar as the referee stopped the fight in their Super Bantamweigt contest.

Felise Nabua lost to Rohit Rohit from India after the towel was thrown into the ring 53 seconds in the sixth round and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Keanu Nadan finished off Apisai Naqica in the first round with a knockout win.

Fiji’s heavyweight champion Semi Dauloloma knocked out Savenaca Tuiratu in the second round, Aarti Hoodha managed to beat Laite Nanovu on points.

Kimo Vakalalabure beat Rev Anand on points while New Zealand’s Larnce Claerk defeated Senivalati Ratu by TKO after the referee stopped the fight.

Ilikimi Saudromedrome won on points over William Korocawiri.

Akuila

