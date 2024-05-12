Lomachenko outclasses Kambosos

[Source: Top Rank Boxing/ Facebook]

Vasiliy Lomachenko is the new holder of the IBF lightweight championship belt after a 11th round technical knockout win over George Kambosos in Perth, Australia.

Kambosos never stopped trying but he simply didn’t have the technical ability to keep up with Lomachenko.

The 36 year old Lomachenko, improved to 18-3 while winning his sixth world title.

It was all the Ukranian from start to finish as he battered his opponent.

Lomachenko dropped Kambosos in the 11th round with a body shot.

However, Kambosos made it back on his feet before Lomachenko ended it with more ferocious body shots, prompting the referee to stop the fight.