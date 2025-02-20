Full house expected for Saturday night boxing

[Source: Blue Water Boxing Promotion/Facebook]
A packed house is expected at this Saturday’s Blue Water Boxing Promotions event.
Promoter Samir Khan anticipates a similar turnout to last March’s event, which drew an impressive 5,600 spectators.
Khan confirmed that all corporate tables, priced at $1,500 and including seating for 10, along with beer, kava, water, and food, are completely sold out.
VIP chairs, available for $50, are also nearly sold out, and the $25 pavilion seats are selling quickly.
The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
