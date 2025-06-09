Boxers acclimatizing to New Zealand weather

File Photo

Members of the Fiji Amateur Boxing side have been spending the past few days acclimatizing to New Zealand’s weather as they prepare to compete at an Invitational Tournament in the country.

Coach Cam Todd and his side left the country earlier this week, and have been training with some of New Zealand’s top boxers since.

He says preparation has been coming along well for the team, and they are excited to step in the ring.

“We’ve just been training with some of the boxers here and that’s been great because we were able to get a feel of what the competition will be like. Everyone is excited and pumped and they just can’t wait to jump in the ring.”

The tournament will be held on the 1st and 2nd of next month.

