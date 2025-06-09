BOG set to start today

Football fans in the Northern Division are in for a thrilling day of action as the 2025 Extra Battle of the Giants tournament kicks off today at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The tournament opener will see last year’s runners-up Nadi take on Suva at 12pm, setting the stage for an exciting day of football.

Defending champions Lautoka will then face Nadroga at 2pm.

Article continues after advertisement

At 4pm, Rewa will go head-to-head with Navua, followed by the tournament’s official opening ceremony scheduled for 6pm.

The final match of the day promises to be a crowd-puller, as hosts Labasa take on Ba at 6.30pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.