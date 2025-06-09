Fiji basketball teams ready for battle after itatau ceremony

Fiji Men’s and Women’s Basketball team members with Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru. [Photo Credit: Ministry of Youth and Sports]

The Fiji Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams have presented their itatau to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, ahead of their departure for the Oceania Melanesian Cup in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The presentation took place earlier this week at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, where Minister Saukuru commended the athletes for their commitment and dedication to flying Fiji’s flag high on the international stage.

“I have been told that the Oceania Melanesian Cup in Honiara, Solomon Islands is a qualifying tournament for the next South Pacific Games in Tahiti, and I am confident that you will represent Fiji with pride and determination,” said the Minister.

Minister Saukuru also conveyed the nation’s support and well-wishes to the teams as they prepare to take on the region’s best in a high-stakes competition.

“As you are about to depart our shores on the 12th of this month, on behalf of the government and the people of Fiji, I wish you all the very best and remember that we will rally behind you and cheer you on.”

Fiji Basketball Women’s Head Coach Saula Koroi acknowledged the Minister’s continuous support and praised the Ministry’s commitment to uplifting national teams in all sporting disciplines.

Both the Men’s and Women’s national basketball squads are flying out of the country today to compete in the regional tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the 2027 Pacific Games in Tahiti.

The Oceania Melanesian Cup is set to bring together top teams from the region, and Team Fiji is aiming to secure qualification and continue building momentum on the international stage.

