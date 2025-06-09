Ba ready for opener at reopened Govind Park

The Ba Rugby Union says there’s a special energy in camp ahead of their opening Skipper Cup clash against Suva tomorrow, not just because it’s the start of the season, but because it marks their long-awaited return to 4R Govind Park.

The historic venue reopens this weekend for the first time since it was destroyed by Cyclone Winston in 2016 and for Ba it’s more than just a field, it’s a symbol of homecoming.

Union secretary Pastor Gabby Kautoga told FBC Sports that the players are buzzing with excitement to finally play in front of their home crowd again.



“Preparation is going on well at the moment. The boys are preparing well for the Suva game, and it will be special for the boys, as the game will be here at 4R Govind Park. We’ve been preparing since February with our off-season and pre-season programme.”

Ba had been using Vinod Patel Ground in the interim, but Kautoga says the team is hopeful that tomorrow’s return to Govind Park will unite not just the eight tikinas, but all of Ba, including the town’s proud football community.

Ba hosts Suva in Round 1 of the Skipper Cup competition.

The match will also be the first official fixture played on the newly redeveloped Govind Park surface.

