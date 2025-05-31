‘All the love of my whole life’: Illona Valette

Illona Valette

In a deeply moving tribute, Illona Valette, the partner of late Fijian rugby star Josaia Raisuqe, stood before his family and village in Lutu, Wainibuka to say goodbye.

It was her first time in Fiji, a country she had never visited during their four years together, but one that embraced her with open arms as she came to lay him to rest.

Valette was visibly emotional as she described the overwhelming love she felt from the Fijian people since arriving.

She reflected on the man she knew, kind, joyful, and full of life, and said the outpouring of grief was a reflection of the love Raisuqe himself had given to so many.

“It was you who distributed this love during these last 30 years, through your kindness, your matches, your jokes, your smiles, your attentions it was all you.”

Fighting back tears, Valette shared that theirs was a love lived and expressed daily, with intention and gratitude.

“Thank you for being in my life. We proved our love to each other every day and our bond is indescribable. I just want to tell you – I love you. All the love of my whole life.”

Raisuqe died earlier this month following a tragic accident in France.

He was 30-years of age and was laid to rest yesterday.

