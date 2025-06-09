AFL players Dion Prestia and Steven May charged

Source: Getty Images / ABC Sport website

AFL players Dion Prestia and Steven May have been charged by police over their alleged involvement in a brawl in a Victorian coastal town last December.

Richmond’s Prestia and Melbourne’s May will face court next month.

Prestia is protesting his innocence after being charged on summons with recklessly causing serious injury.

“I have today been charged with the offense [sic] of recklessly causing serious injury as a result of an altercation that apparently took place on Boxing Day 2024 at Sorrento,” he said in a statement issued by Richmond.

“I was not involved in the fight. I was not even physically present when it apparently took place.”

“I deny that I am guilty of these offences and will strenuously defend these charges.”

Melbourne’s May, charged on summons with affray, has yet to comment publicly.

Victoria Police said Prestia and May were charged by Mornington Crime Investigation Unit detectives.

Police alleged two groups of men were involved in an altercation on Point Nepean Road at 2am on December 27 last year.

“Two men were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries at the time,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

“Detectives interviewed three men in May as part of their investigation.”

Prestia and May will face Dromana Magistrates Court on November 27.

A 26-year-old man from Blairgowrie has also been charged on summons with affray.

Prestia is a three-time premiership player with Richmond.

He started his career with May at the Gold Coast Suns in 2011.

Prestia moved to the Tigers in 2017 and has played 237 AFL matches.

May captained the Suns from 2017-18 before joining the Demons for the 2019 season.

The premiership player and dual All-Australian has played 251 AFL matches but faces an uncertain future with the Demons after being told to explore trade options last month.

No clubs sought to trade in the key defender, who remains contracted at Melbourne until the end of next year.

