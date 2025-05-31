60/100 performance from Rewa says Singh

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh is not too pleased with his team’s performance on Day One of the Bic Fiji FACT, despite registering a 1-0 win against Ba.

With this win Rewa has secured a much-needed three points.

The Delta Tigers scored early in yesterday’s match with a goal from skipper Setareki Hughes.

Singh expressed gratitude for the win but says the performance was not as good as expected.

“We still have a lot of work to do. Little mistakes and basic errors were made. Our discipline, we got some yellow cards, so those are the areas we will look at.”

Singh adds that the team started to lose their momentum, and for the second match, they will work on staying sharp for the entire 90 minutes.

Rewa will be assessing individual performances and reflecting on their first match to come back stronger against Navua.

The Ajay Trading Rewa side takes on Blue Gas Navua at 6 PM at the HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.





