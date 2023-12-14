Youth called to step up in the fight against climate change

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

As Fiji strives to find the balance between advancing mankind’s thirst for development and the aging planet’s appeal for care, the younger generation has to intensify their efforts in the fight against climate change.

This was stressed by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo during his address at the Fiji National University’s College of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry and College of Business,

Hospitality and Tourism graduation ceremony yesterday.

Vosarogo pleaded with the students to utilize their learnings from the respective studies on adversity and reminded them of their role as a front liner.

“Let your actions reflect not just your knowledge … but your integrity, your compassion and commitment to serve others. Use your skills to uplift communities, create opportunities and contribute to the prosperity of our nation.”

He reminded the students to apply their expertise in safeguarding natural resources, ensuring that they are preserved for future generation.

The Minister also urged the graduates to be resilient in these unprecedented times. 491 students graduated from the six schools under FNU.