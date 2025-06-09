“Xcon” remanded in custody

Content creator, Lui Vuibureta also known an Xcon appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly breaching his bail condition.

The Suva Magistrates Court was informed that Vuibureta allegedly breached three conditions under his bail including failing to surrender his passport, failing to delete his social media and continuing to engage on social media through his TikTok page.

Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola asked state counsel Tevita Naimila if Vuibureta was still eligible for bail.

Article continues after advertisement

Prosecutor Naimila strongly objected to his bail stressing that Vuibureta’s case is of public interest and that the accused himself is a threat to community and that he has an existing matter of serious bodily harm with the Valelevu Police station.

Vuibureta was asked to respond to the objection made by the state, however he remained quiet.

He has also adopted a private counsel.

Prosecutor Naimila further requested time to submit disclosures on a video interview of the accused and the court agreed to a 14 days interval.

The case has been adjourned to February 16.

Vuibureta has been remanded in custody.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.