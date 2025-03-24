Waqa clarifies meeting guidelines

Pacific leaders have made it clear that people from non-governmental organizations will not be part of every meeting.

Secretary General Baron Waqa clarified this after questions were raised about not allowing Civil Society Organizations in a talanoa regarding the deep sea minerals which only involved leaders.

Waqa stressed that while they value the contributions of CSOs, some matters are best discussed only among leaders.

“The Talanoa was, let me say from the outset that this was decided by leaders last year, and the formalities were worked on.”

Waqa says it’s not an open Talanoa for everyone because they have a different position on this and see the need for a high-level Talanoa.

“This is basically for leaders to have a quiet, safe place for themselves to discuss and have a Talanoa, you know, frank discussion. So it wasn’t, it was meant for high-level engagement, but, you know, the CSOs that you ask why they weren’t included, that’s why.”

Deputy Secretary General Desna Solofa, however, assures that the forum values its partners.

“So our expectation, again, is that all our development partners, all our foreign dialogue partners will remain and will continue to engage with the Pacific in a way that aligns with our regional priorities.”

She says the forum has always advocated and encouraged respect for the leadership of Pacific leaders as they are shaping the future of the region.

Waqa concurs with this, saying countries are here to support each other, and they also welcome the CSOs in their contributions.

