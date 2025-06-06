Vosarogo assures no mining until law is updated

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo

The government said there were no plans to start mining in Namosi.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo told landowners that no mining would happen until the Mining Act was renewed.

He said the Coalition Government had no mining plans under the Namosi Joint Venture.

“Our focus right now is solely on the Special Prospecting License (SPL) and any move towards mining is a separate matter that would require Cabinet approval.”

Vosarogo also confirmed that the company’s Special Prospecting License 1420 had been on hold since 2023.

He said no new work would go ahead until all legal steps were met.

The Minister said this was to assure landowners that their concerns were being taken seriously.

