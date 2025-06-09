Vaileka Creek neglect linked to Rakiraki flooding

[Photo: File]

Flooding and drainage in Vaileka were the main focus as the Rakiraki Town Council appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Committee members questioned how upstream river conditions are contributing to repeat flooding in the town.

Rakiraki Town Council Chief Executive Sailosi Sawana said the town was highly flood-prone.

He said drainage responsibilities are shared between the Fiji Roads Authority, the Ministry of Waterways and the council. Routine desilting is carried out in town drains, but Vaileka Creek remains a key concern.

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He said the creek was last fully desilted in 2018.

Sawana said regular drain maintenance has helped clear blockages within town areas.

However, he said upstream conditions continue to worsen flooding in Vaileka during heavy rain.

He added that the council has raised the need for further intervention with the relevant authorities.

The council also presented updates on its annual reports for 2020–2021. It confirmed that compiled reports for 2021–2025 are complete but still awaiting printing.

Members were told that financial statements have been finalised and audited.

On development plans, the council outlined progress on Sustainable Development Goals. These include poverty reduction, food security, gender equality and reduced inequality. It said market developments have improved opportunities for women vendors, despite a largely male workforce.

Sawana said planned upgrades to the Rakiraki market remain on hold due to rising costs. These include office spaces, SME cubicles and commercial outlets.

He said new budget submissions have been made for future funding.

The council also highlighted ongoing beautification and maintenance works across the town.