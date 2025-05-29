UniFiji signs MoU with SSSGC

The University of Fiji and Sri Sathya Sai Global Council Fiji has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen Medical Education and Community Health Services.

The agreement, signed during the University’s International Health Conference, cements a growing partnership between academia and service.

It now sets a formal framework for broader cooperation from clinical placements abroad to free medical camps at home.

The MoU outlines a practical and values-based collaboration designed to empower the next generation of healthcare professionals through service and exposure to global best practices.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fiji, Professor Shaista Shameem, described the MoU as more than a policy instrument but a platform for shared purpose.

She adds that this partnership is not just about academic opportunities, it’s about instilling a deeper sense of purpose in our students.





