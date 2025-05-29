Tui Bua warns of rising drug and HIV cases

Tui Bua Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka.

The rise in drugs and HIV cases that is affecting the iTaukei communities in Fiji will need visionary leaders that can implement practical solutions.

Turaga na Tui Bua Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka, while officiating at the Ratu Sukuna Day celebration in Labasa, stressed the need for visionary leaders with practical skills to address these growing issues and concerns.

He says the future of the iTaukei generation and the preservation of languages, culture, and resources will only be possible if current leaders are serious in combating these growing issues.

Article continues after advertisement



Tui Bua Ratu Makutu Nagagavoka.

This includes establishing comprehensive rehabilitation centers, creating specialized drug enforcement units, and fostering regional cooperation to disrupt trafficking networks, where true visionary leaders would also address root causes through economic opportunity creation in vulnerable communities.

Ratu Makutu adds that education represents another critical frontier where Ratu Sukuna’s leadership principles remain relevant.

“Fiji must reimagine its educational system by incorporating and enhancing both technical skills and cultural values. Implementing curriculum reforms that emphasize critical thinking, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship would prepare students for global opportunities while serving local needs.”

Coordinator of Community Policing Bua/Macuata Police Inspector Vasemaca Naborisi adds that spiritual values through churches are another important foundation where parents need to keep talking to their children about the impact of drugs and all other social issues affecting the Fijian communities.

Meanwhile, tomorrow will be the final day of the Ratu Sukuna Day celebration, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officiating the event, and a march through town is expected to begin as early as 8am.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.