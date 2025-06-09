Tudravu unfazed by threats amid drug crackdown

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says he remains undeterred by threats linked to ongoing drug investigations, stressing that the Police Force will continue to pursue all cases without fear or favour.

Speaking during a media briefing, Tudravu confirmed that while there have been concerns about threats to officers investigating major drug cases, no specific or credible threat has been identified.

“Our intelligence team is assessing the current threat levels. At this point in time, I have not received any information indicating that I, or any other ongoing investigation, am under threat. Threats are part of the challenges we face in police work.”

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Tudravu also stresses that officers who take the oath to serve the nation must be prepared to face challenges, especially when tackling the drug trade.

“If you choose to become a police officer, you’ll face threats at some point in your career, especially when dealing with drugs. But I want to reassure members of the public that, at this point, our investigations are being conducted freely and fairly, and no threats have been made.”

The Police Commissioner reiterates that the Force will not back down from dismantling criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption.

Tudravu adds that reforms at the Police Academy and leadership training are underway, supported by New Zealand Police, to strengthen accountability, professionalism, and operational readiness.

