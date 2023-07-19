Tonawai is new FCEF CEO

New Chief Executive of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Jonetani Tonawai.

Jonetani Tonawai has been appointed the new Chief Executive of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.

Tonawai has 40 years of experience in the finance, banking and insurance sectors and previously served as Manager Human Resources at the Fiji National Provident Fund.

The new CEO’s priority is to address issues in the service sector, labour mobility, increase productivity, and spearheading the ease of doing business efforts in the country.

“I’m honoured to be part of this team and carry on the legacy of adding value to FCEF’s member enterprise, meeting their representation advocacy and service delivery needs and with the help and support of our key stakeholders, operating as a strong and independent employer’s representative and voice.”



Outgoing Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti.

Outgoing Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says he leaves the federation in a better place than when he stepped into the role three years ago.

“There were some dark moments when we were not certain which way to go but we thank God that we came out successful during the pandemic and from here on end, it’s only upwards.”

Tonawai officially assumed his new role yesterday while Batiweti’s term officially ends next week.