Symposium to tackle gaps in Pacific social work

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Social workers across Fiji and the Pacific are preparing to confront the growing challenges of safeguarding vulnerable groups, as the Talanoa Moana Symposium opens this week in Suva.

The two-day forum, supported by the Association of Fiji Social Work and partners from New Zealand and Hawaii, will serve as a platform to strengthen collaboration, share best practices, and lift professional standards in the sector.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran, who met with the organising team yesterday, said the Symposium comes at a critical time when social workers are increasingly at the frontline of poverty, violence, and inequality.

Association President Malakai Kaitani briefed the Minister on ongoing efforts to build capacity and ensure social workers are better equipped to respond to complex social issues.

Speakers from Australia, New Zealand, government ministries, and NGOs will feature at the Symposium, which opens Thursday at the USP Japan ICT Theatre.

