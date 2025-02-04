Suva water restoration efforts progressing well

Water supply has normalized for the majority of customers as of this afternoon.

The Water Authority of Fiji says their technical crew successfully replaced one of the two malfunctioning pumps at the Waila Raw Water Pump Station as of 8.30 last night.

The WAF says with this replacement, four out of five raw water pumps are now operational at the station.

The successful installation has led to a 95% restoration of raw water inflow and production at the treatment plant, restoring normal conveyance and supply capability to the affected reservoirs in the Waila-Wainuibuku system.

As of this morning, most of the affected reservoirs in the Waila system have recovered.

However, restoration efforts continue at the Flagstaff Reservoir, which is located at the end of the system.

Thorough system flushing and water pressure recovery works are underway to stabilize supply levels.

Currently, around 85% of affected customers have had their water supply restored; however, system pressures and supply to affected customers are expected to gradually improve throughout the day.

The remaining affected areas include upper Tovata, upper Nagatugatu, Waiqanake, and neighbouring areas and customers along Nasese Road.

WAF says these areas are expected to gradually receive water later today into tonight, with full restoration anticipated by Thursday.

The WAF team is actively working on repairing the fifth pump.

This pump is expected to be installed by tomorrow afternoon.