Surge in domestic investments

Domestic investors are stepping up and driving growth in Fiji, with activity spreading across both traditional and new industries.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says big institutional investors are now joining forces on projects in tourism, real estate, agriculture, and even emerging areas like healthcare.

He adds that family-owned businesses and individual investors continue to back tourism, retail, and agriculture, keeping their long-standing role in the economy alive.

Chetty states that this strong mix of big and small investors is helping to build resilience and create new opportunities for Fiji.

