Supreme Court to hear Rahman appeal in August

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

Fiji-Canadian national Joshua Aziz Rahman’s appeal matter in relation to a re-trial will be called in August this year.

Rahman appeared in the Suva High Court this morning.

Rahman was charged with the unlawful possession of 39.5 kilograms of cocaine, which were discovered at his Caubati home in 2019.

The drugs were found in his father’s bedroom, who was overseas at the time of the search.

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Rahman was convicted and sentenced to 23 years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 14-years.

Rahman then appealed both his conviction and sentence.

The conviction was quashed, but the Court of Appeal ordered for a re-trial .

The state is appealing the acquittal while the defense is appealing the re-trial

The Suva High Court today ordered the state counsel to file and report for Rahman and whether he has been compliant with his bail condition.

This matter will be called on 7th September, while the Supreme Court matter on the appeal will be called on 6 August.