Sun Insurance launches 'Sota Tale' travel insurance

Principal Officer at SUN Insurance Tarlochan Singh

Sun Insurance Company Limited has launched its enhanced travel insurance policy, Sota Tale.

Speaking at the launch, Principal Officer at SUN Insurance, Tarlochan Singh, highlighted the significance of comprehensive travel coverage for peace of mind while abroad.

Singh says they continuously strive to innovate and improve the products to meet the evolving needs of the customers.

The new policy provides a range of robust benefits tailored to meet the varied needs of travelers, including death or permanent disability, medical, baggage loss or damage, accommodation, funeral cost benefit, and repatriation flight.

Singh says the enhanced policy will set a new benchmark for travel insurance in Fiji.

The enhanced travel insurance policy is available for purchase online or through authorized agents across Fiji.